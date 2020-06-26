CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV)- Clark County Public Health officials announced Friday the county has submitted its application for Phase 3 consideration.
Friday marks the earliest date the county could apply for Phase 3 consideration due to a requirement that counties must spend at least three weeks in Phase 2. State Secretary of Health John Wiesman will review the application and make a determination.
The county has not yet been approved for Phase 3 and doesn’t have an anticipated start date, according to officials.
For now, businesses and residents in Clark County should continued the Phase 2 guidelines outlined by the governor.
Related: Clark Co. sees rise in cases, business enter phase 2 reopening
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.