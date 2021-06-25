RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said fireworks are banned this year in the cities of Ridgefield and La Center due to high fire risk.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said it made the decision in consultation with the cities of Ridgefield and La Center. It said the hot weather and dry vegetation substantially increase the risk to people and property from fireworks this year.
The fire district said fireworks are discouraged throughout the rest of the district. In those areas, the fire district is asking residents to find safer ways to celebrate and avoid fireworks this year.
“Please celebrate Independence Day this year with friends and family, but without fireworks.” fire chief John Nohr said in a statement. “The threat of fireworks accidently igniting a catastrophic fire this year is just too high to allow the use of fireworks.”
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue will be increasing staffing levels during this year’s holiday and upcoming fire season, but is asking the community to help out with all aspects fire prevention. Information about fireworks rules in Clark County can be found here.
