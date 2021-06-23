Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responds to barn fire in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue says no people or animals were hurt after a barn fire in Ridgefield on Wednesday. Crews were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. to a report of a fire at 23115 Northwest Hillhurst Road.
The barn was part of the Kennedy Dairy Farm, a long-time fixture in the Ridgefield area. CCFR crews were familiar with the barn because of a significant fire in the same barn three years ago. Hillhurst Road was briefly closed due to the incident and traffic was routed through a nearby housing subdivision. The fire created a large column of smoke that was visible for several miles.
The barn was being demolished by Rotschy Incorporated to make way for the next phase of the Kennedy Farms housing development. Fire investigators were on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. The cause has not been determined at this time.
Due to the fact that the barn was fully involved in fire, it was unstable from the demolition process, and CCFR units took a defensive fire stance and brought the fire under control from outside the structure. Once the fire was mostly out and the barn had been predominately consumed, CCFR turned the scene back over to workers from Rotschy Incorporated. Rotschy has the proper equipment, including large tractors (track hoes with buckets and thumbs) to lift up collapsed portions of the building and water trucks to keep embers from spreading.
