PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another voice is sounding the alarm about the increase in gun violence in Portland.
Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner has a simple message to the city council-- stop slashing the police budget so the bureau can hire more officers to do the work.
"We're in the middle of a precipice of a gang war," Turner said.
Turner said city commissioners aren't telling it like it is. He says the steep rise in shooting calls and homicides in the city are directly tied to the disbandment of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and staffing shortages on the Portland Police Bureau.
So far in 2021, the city of Portland has seen 381 shootings and 30 murders, up from four murders and less than 200 shootings at this point last year, and three murders and less than 158 shootings at this point in 2019.
"I understand that city council doesn't want to use the word gang violence, but that's what it is, that's the elephant in the room," Turner said.
This comes as city commissioners work toward a June deadline of getting the city's budget proposal finalized. On Thursday, the council heard many different demands during public comment.
"I'm fully against giving more money to PPB," one woman told the council.
Others voiced their support for the expansion of Portland Street Response, which is a pilot program in the Lents area to use teams of mental health professionals to respond to mental health crises. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty proposed funding the program to go city-wide. That amendment did not pass on Thursday.
Some community members believe the lack of police funding is contributing to the violence and a sense of lawlessness in the metro.
"I would personally love to see more police walking on their feet in neighborhoods, especially in neighborhoods that have seen an uptick in gun violence," Patrick Carter-North told FOX 12.
Carter-North and others in Northeast Portland, which has seen its fair share of shootings the last several months, also had a wide range of opinions on how to tackle policing in the city.
"I think there needs to be some distinction between who's going out for what and I think the idea of street policing teams could be good depending on how it's approached," Lillian Gilliken told FOX 12.
Gilliken has lived in her Northeast Portland home for almost 20 years, and she says she remembers a time when crime in the area was much worse than it is now.
The city council has a number of other proposals to discuss before the next budget vote on June 9.
