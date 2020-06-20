HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Kane Kiaunis is the All-American high school dream starting quarterback, starting small forward and both pitcher and catcher for Hillsboro High School.
‘It’s tough but it’s been fun,” Kiaunis said.
It’s just a bummer there was no fun on the diamond of Ad Rutschman Field at Hill Hi.
“Between High School and my summer team, I have lost over 80 games of baseball, that’s a lot of time, I could have really used that but at the same time, it’s not the end of the world, everyone is going through the same thing right now, I understand that,” he said.
Understand this: college ball is next at Chemeketa Community College.
“I’m hoping to go there for a year or two and then transfer out of get drafted hopefully, that’s the dream,” Kiaunis said.
“This whole thing has been a bummer for me, but I’ve also taken it as an opportunity. Not many kids have a cage they can go to and hit every day,” he said.
The athlete of the year for the Spartans is chopping woods in the forest a baseball lover’s dream to have their own cage in the trees in the comforts of home.
“Oh yeah, it’s great,” Kianus said. “I am usually out here for two hours every night with my dad just getting work in and throwing, getting better.”
When asked what it means to be a HilHi Spartan, he said:
“I take a lot of pride in it. I have known people who have gone to school here. It has a good history. We haven’t been as good lately, but it’s just been a joy playing there,” Kiaunis said. “Go Spartans!”
If you would be featured in the Senior Spotlight, email Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com.
