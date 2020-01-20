Classes at Beaverton HS canceled following 2-alarm fire

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Classes at Beaverton High School are canceled Tuesday following a two-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to two classrooms, according to district officials.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the school in the 13000 block of Southwest 2nd Street on Saturday around 10 a.m. after a fire alarm went off and a basketball coach noticed smoke in the hallways.
Crews arrived to find black smoke pushing through the bottoms of several nearby classroom doors. Firefighters entered and found high heat and black smoke down to their knees. They worked to extinguish the fire while another crew ventilated the room from above.
Fire investigators later classified the fire as accidental.
The school district on Monday said they would share a detailed message with families later in the day.
