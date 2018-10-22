VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Classes are canceled Monday at Clark College in Vancouver ahead of a planned on-campus demonstration.
Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson said they plan to visit the college to raise awareness about Washington Initiative 1639, which would impose stricter gun laws.
Last Wednesday, some students told the Board of Trustees that they were concerned for their safety. They cited recent violent protests between Patriot Prayer and Antifa.
In a statement sent school-wide last week, Clark College President Bob Knight cited what he called a "history of violence" associated with Patriot Prayer and said he decided to suspend all operations on Monday.
Classes are canceled and employees are being told not to report to work, but Patriot Prayer's visit is still on, according to a Facebook event page.
The group says the goal of their event is to give speeches on the Second Amendment and spread awareness of I-1639. The measure calls for enhanced background checks, waiting periods, and increases age requirements for semiautomatic assault rifles and secure gun storage.
In light of the Knight's statements, Gibson told FOX 12 last week he's aiming to have a conversation with students and that violence hurts their message.
The group has a similar event planned at Washington State University Vancouver on Tuesday.
In a statement to students, the WSUV chancellor specifically called on students to ignore protesters if they choose to go to campus.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.