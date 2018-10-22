Classes canceled at Clark College due to Patriot Prayer protest

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Classes were canceled Monday at Clark College in Vancouver due to an on-campus demonstration.
Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson visited the college to raise awareness about Washington Initiative 1639, which would impose stricter gun laws.
Last Wednesday, some students told the Board of Trustees that they were concerned for their safety due the planned rally. They cited recent violent protests between Patriot Prayer and Antifa.
In a statement sent school-wide last week, Clark College President Bob Knight cited what he called a "history of violence" associated with Patriot Prayer and said he decided to suspend all operations on Monday.
Classes were canceled and employees were told not to report to work, but Patriot Prayer's visit still went on.
Few students were there, but Gibson still shared his opposition to the measure, which would raise the legal age to buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21, enhance background checks and waiting periods while also creating new gun storage requirements.
In light of the Knight's statements, Gibson told FOX 12 last week he's aiming to have a conversation with students and that violence hurts their message.
The group has a similar event planned at Washington State University Vancouver on Tuesday.
In a statement to students, the WSUV chancellor specifically called on students to ignore protesters if they choose to go to campus.
On Monday, some counter-protesters spoke out against Gibson and his group. Gibson said he plans to return to the college Wednesday.
Clark College administrators said they do not anticipate cancelling classes again Wednesday, but would make an announcement if that were to change.
