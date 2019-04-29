SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Students who attend North Salem High School will not have class on Monday after a downed tree caused a significant power outage in Salem.
At around 1:48 a.m., a tree fell across the road on Center Street Northeast and onto a power line.
More than 2,500 PGE customers are without power. According to PGE's website, power is estimated to be back on at around 9:30 a.m.
Salem-Keizer School District said the power outage was affecting much of the campus at North Salem High School and decided to cancel all classes for Monday.
All other schools will operate on regular schedules - this closure only impacts North Salem High.— Salem-Keizer Schools (@salemkeizer) April 29, 2019
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Center Street Northeast between 17th Street Northeast and 24th Street Northeast while crews work to clear the tree and restore power.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
