HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A driver was seriously injured in a possible DUII crash on Highway 26 near Hillsboro.
The crash occurred Thursday evening on westbound Highway 26 just west of Northeast Brookwood Parkway, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say a classic 1940s Ford took out about 10 freeway barrier posts.
The driver is being investigated for possible DUII, according to deputies. He was taken to a local trauma hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are looking into the possibility the crash was caused by road rage.
No additional information was immediately available.
