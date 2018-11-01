CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he was involved in a road rage incident that left a 22-year-old man dead.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Oregon State Police, responded to Old Mill Town Road near Green Alley Road at around 4:12 p.m. on the report that someone had been intentionally hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they found Curtis Michael Russell, from Longview, dead in the roadway. Russell's vehicle was found in the middle of Old Mill Town Road, about 1,300 feet from the Highway 30 intersection.
Three passengers in Russell's vehicle were not injured.
The sheriff's office said during the investigation, the driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Jeffrey Craig Stone, from Westport, returned to the scene and cooperated with deputies. Stone told investigators that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.
According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Russell and Stone had passed each other several times while traveling west on Hwy 30. As Stone turned onto Old Mill Town Road, Russell passed him again before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.
Witnesses told investigators that Russell and his passengers then got out of the vehicle and began approaching Stone and his passenger. Witnesses said Russell was carrying a small baseball bat at the time.
According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Stone then backed up before driving forward around Russell's vehicle, striking him and dragging him in the street.
Investigators do not believe Stone and Russell knew each other before the incident.
Stone was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
According to the sheriff's office, Stone's actual blood alcohol content remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
