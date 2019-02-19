CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday after deputies say he was found with an underage girl he sexually abused.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Thomas Knox, of Hillsboro, contacted deputies after his rental car became snow-bound in the Clatsop State Forest near Knappa.
Deputies found Knox about five miles from Highway 30 on Big Noise Road.
The sheriff's office said Knox was with a 13-year-old girl who he introduced as his daughter. However, deputies learned that the girl was not related to him, and that she had left her home in King County, Washington without the knowledge or consent of her parents.
According to the sheriff's office, Knox was known to the girl and her mother, whom he reportedly met online.
Deputies also learned that Knox had sexually abused the girl on Feb. 15 at around 3 p.m. while stopped in a state park or rest area somewhere between Tacoma and Astoria. The sheriff's office said it may have been foggy at the time and location where the abuse happened.
According to the sheriff's office, Knox and the girl may have been seen wrapped in a blanket outside a black 2018 Dodge Journey with California license plates.
The sheriff's office said the girl was taken to an area hospital to be examined. She is now back into the care of her parents.
Knox was arrested and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree custodial interference.
According to the sheriff's office, Knox was recently released from the Washington County Jail after being arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and recklessly endangering another person.
Due to the terms of his release, one count of violation of release agreement was added to Knox's list of charges.
Anyone who may have seen Knox or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Ryan Humphrey at the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-338-3633 or by email at rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.
