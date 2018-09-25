CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies, along with the medical examiner, are asking for the public's help identifying a man found dead in the Columbia River.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said the body was found in the river on Sept. 21. The sheriff's office also said the man was most likely last seen in early Sept. on the Washington side of the river.
No identification, keys, or personal effects were found on the man.
The sheriff's office said there aren't any missing person reports that match the man's description.
The man is about 60 years old, unknown ethnicity, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, no upper teeth, and dark hair about five inches in the back and may have frontal balding. He also has a salt and pepper beard that is 6-inches in length and curly. He has no scars, tattoos, or jewelry.
The sheriff's office said the man was wearing a Patagonia dark blue/purple fleece pullover, women's petite blue fleece vest, orange t-shirt and tie dye Kirkland brand t-shirt, Key brand work jeans, size 7 Denali brown hiking boots, and a brown with silver metal belt with a black "lighter leash" attached.
Anyone who may know who the man is or has any additional information is asked to call the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-325-8635.
