CLATSOP, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expanding the mask requirement to include Clatsop County.
Clatsop County will join seven other counties that are required to wear face masks in indoor public places starting July 1. Those counties include Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Hood River and Lincoln Counties.
The decision was made based on a request from the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.
Any other county may request that the Governor apply the same face covering requirement to their county.
The governor's office is recommending that Oregonians in all counties wear masks in public.
