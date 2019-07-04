GEARHART, OR (KPTV) – Many people are celebrating Fourth of July on the Oregon coast. In Gearhart, where you can drive on the beach, many are getting stuck too.
But thanks to a Clatsop County club, drivers aren’t trapped for long.
Every day drivers get stuck on the beach and on a holiday like Thursday when lots of people are out, it’s happening even more. But when it does, Sons of Beaches come to the rescue.
All it takes is one radio call, and Jay Pitman hits the road – or in this case, the beach.
“Today we will be patrolling between 10th Street in Gearhart, all the way to the shipwreck at the Iredale,” Pitman said. “10.2 miles to be exact.”
Pitman and a handful of other volunteers out Thursday are part of the Clatsop County four-wheel drive club Sons of Beaches.
“We were all kids once,” Pitman said. “We all played in the sand or played in the dirt. We had toys. This is the adult version of toys.”
On busy days or big holidays like the Fourth, they patrol the beach for any drivers stuck in the sand.
“You would like to think that summer is just the only time, but already year to date I'm at 252 assists since January myself,” said Pitman, who made his 253rd assist on Thursday.
FOX 12 spoke with one woman who Pitman helped.
“I don’t know how to drive four-wheel drive,” said Elizabeth Steszyn.
But it’s not just about getting someone unstuck. They’re there to educate too – whether it’s telling someone how to drive their car on the beach or telling them they shouldn’t be driving it here at all.
“You can’t feel any better than that, then paying it forward to somebody and then they sit there and they got a big smile,” Pitman said.
“We love them,” Steszyn said.
The group says on days like Thursday they’re also looking for people who might’ve been drinking and driving and let police know. They say will be out here all weekend long towing people.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
