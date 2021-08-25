Clatsop County residents express concerns over Hood to Coast during COVID surge

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Some people who live in Clatsop County are worried about Hood to Coast happening there this weekend given the COVID-19 crisis in Oregon right now.

The event brings thousands of people together every year. It was canceled last year. This year it’s back on with fewer participants, about 15,000, and COVID precautions.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for businesses in Seaside, like The Seaside Candyman.

Owner Autry Ehler said this year he has mixed feelings about it.

"I like the crowds but with the COVID could be some problem there we don’t have a concern in our shop everyone’s got their inoculation," Ehler said.

Others who live and work in Clatsop County don’t think the event should be happening at all given the record high COVID cases and hospitalizations in Oregon right now.

"It's just such an irresponsible thing to do in the middle of such a huge surge," Ashley O'Bryant who lives in Astoria and works in healthcare, said. "Not only have we been fighting this for the last eighteen months, our bodies are tired, our physical health is at risk, but also the mental health of the healthcare workers the emergency personnel and just the general people in our community."

We took those concerns to Dan Floyd, the Chief Operating Officer for the Hood to Coast Race Series. He said this race can happen safely with the protocols they have in place.

"I personally come from a family of frontline workers in grocery and healthcare. I’m thankful and appreciative of what they’ve done over the last 18 months and continue to do," he said. "That’s a common sentiment around our office, that’s why we’ve implemented strict safety protocols and enforceable protocols that I think are going to be successful throughout the weekend."

There are about 5,000 fewer people participating this year. The race is happening over a longer period of time with people distanced over 200 miles, and everyone will have to wear a mask at the starts, exchanges and the finish at the beach.

"We encourage people to spread out beyond the fences of the party and once they are in the fences, it’s wear a mask or get out," Floyd said.

FOX 12 also got a statement from Clatsop County saying, “We understand that the City of Seaside and Providence Seaside Hospital have been working with the event organizers to address concerns related to the pandemic. We urge the organizers to make sure that participants are following all safety protocols, including the latest guidelines from the state on outdoor mask-wearing.”