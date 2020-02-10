UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The clean-up is just beginning in northeast Oregon after massive floods hit the region last week.
Several hundred homes were filled with waters and many people were forced to evacuate. The Oregon Army National Guard had two helicopters working to rescue people cut off by washed out roads.
Rob Myers is one of those people. He was at the Bar-M Ranch, Oregon’s oldest hotel, which was built back in 1864. He says it took a matter of hours for the Umatilla River to rise several feet on Thursday night.
We’re back in Pendleton tonight. We just spoke with the folks at the Bar-M Ranch. They were airlifted over the weekend. Floodwaters washed out Bingham Rd. This is the moment a Chinook Helicopter came to get them. pic.twitter.com/7U9GPbhsUM— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 11, 2020
Myers says the entire property was underwater and a suspension bridge was washed out. Bingham Road, one of two access points to the property, was washed out, and some sections were covered by landslides.
On Saturday, Myers and others who live in the area made the decision to leave on a Chinook helicopter. Myers says they were given just 10 minutes to get on the helicopter.
“It was so relieving,” Myers said. “My wife and I were sitting there talking and the concept was we might not get out of here for a long time.”
The county had told those living on Bingham Road to prepare to shelter in place for weeks or to request an evacuation by helicopter.
“There was a washout between us and them that took out the road and the water coming off the mountain side was so torrential that there was no crossing it,” Myers said.
The floodwaters did claim a life. Janet Conley was reported missing. Her body was found Sunday.
Myers says he and other neighbors kept checking in on her but she didn’t wish to leave her home. He says they talked with her every few hours.
“We went back at 7:00 p.m. and then she said no, I am good, and then we went back at 7:00 in the morning and we couldn’t find her,” Myers said.
Myers says Conley was a nice woman who had recently moved to Bingham Road. For people in northeast Oregon, it is going to take time to clean up what the flood waters left behind. The Bar-M Ranch can’t buy flood insurance. They have set up a fund to help with the clean up.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
