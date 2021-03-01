Clean up continues after vandals smash windows, tag buildings over the weekend in the Pearl District

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Over the weekend vandals tore through the Pearl District in Portland, smashing windows and tagging several buildings with spray paint. Portland Police say the mayhem began at Fields Park in the Pearl with about 100 people who then began marching Saturday evening.
Monday workers were still cleaning and boarding up broken windows. Those who live in the Pearl say they want this destruction to end. They say they are fearful to speak out over retaliation by the group of people that has been causing destruction around the city over the last few months.
Saturday night, PPB says the group began marching about 9:00 p.m. and began spray painting buildings and breaking windows. When the destruction began, PPB says officers responded. The Portland Police Bureau began giving advisements to the group over loudspeaker, "To those marching in the Pearl District: Officers have observed and community members have reported members of this group have damaged buildings in the Pearl District. Immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property. Failure to adhere to this order may subject perpetrators to detention, citation, arrest, or use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Immediately stop participating in criminal activity."
“It hurts us to see the damage that resulted in the crowd wandering through the neighborhood,” Lt. Greg Pashley said.
PPB says while tear gas use is currently restricted, state law requires that warning be given.
Portland Police say response was constrained by multiple shooting calls happening across the city, limiting the officers available to address the criminal behavior in the protest.
“From our perspective, we are never there enough, there is never enough of us, we can never do enough to protect the community and some ways that is evident to the fact that behind the end of the night there is a lot of glass laying around and a lot of broken window’s left behind,” Pashley said.
Two people were arrested. Darell Kimberlin, 31, was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with interfering with a peace officer, escape in the third degree
According to police, the adult was issued a criminal citation and released (due to current COVID-19 restrictions for booking at the Multnomah County Detention Center). The juvenile was released to his parents and will be given a future hearing date.
Monday Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement.
I condemn anyone who engages in violence, criminal destruction or intimidation of any kind, regardless of ideology.
I traveled to the Pearl District near the beginning of the gathering on Saturday. I observed about 100 mostly white, young people dressed in black marching, at the time peacefully. I immediately contacted the police chief and let him know that if anyone engaged in criminal destruction, as had happened previously, that the police should make arrests and hold people accountable. I offered the chief my full support for the actions he deemed necessary to protect public safety. I’m grateful the police were able to make some arrests.
To the businesses that were damaged, I’m sorry. The impact on you, your employees and our entire community is frustrating, costly and outrageous. I’ve asked my team to reach out to the people impacted over the coming days.
My colleagues on the City Council and I will do everything we can to support the businesses that were damaged. Just as importantly, I continue to urge the police and the district attorney to find, arrest, and hold accountable the people responsible. These violent criminals need to hear and understand the human consequences of their irresponsible, illegal and cowardly actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.