PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Clean up continues at Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park in Portland after police closed both areas and cleared out protesters on Thursday morning.
Crews on Friday afternoon worked on the Elk Fountain, one of the city’s landmarks damaged during continued protests.
Crews Friday morning appeared to dismantle the fountain, but it’s unclear what will happen from here. FOX 12 reached out to Portland Parks & Recreation to find out if the sculpture will be restored or if something will go in its place.
Police helped close the two parks on Thursday as officials said the closure was needed to make repairs. Portland Parks & Recreation said public restrooms in the parks were closed but have been broken into and vandalized and are no longer functional. The agency also said the park’s grass, benches, public art, and other amenities have been severely vandalized and are in need of immediate attention.
Protesters said they were in the park to stand up against police brutality and racial injustice.
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the parks will reopen when they are safe and ready for everyone to enjoy.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
