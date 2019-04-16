NEAR CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A week after the Willamette River rose, flooding parts of the southern Willamette Valley, life is getting back to normal.
The clean-up, however, continues.
Last Tuesday, flood waters rose so high near Corvallis that Highway 34 was flooded and closed for several days. A week later, it’s back open, as ODOT crews work to repair damage caused by the rising water.
Right off the highway at Trysting Tree Golf Club, the flood waters have kept them closed.
“It’s been an up and down adventure for us,” Head Golf Pro Sean Arey said. “This is our third highest flood that we have had since we opened the course in 1988.”
They say there is some cosmetic damage, but their fairways are fine. The problem they’ve had is with debris that was left behind when the water receded.
Arey says they plan to reopen all 18 holes Wednesday morning. There is still some water on the property, but he says it is not impacting the fairways and getting from tee box to tee box.
“It’s kind of fun to have the extra ponds and extra water hazards on the golf course,” Arey said.
In south Corvallis, the water has slowly receded from Crystal Lake Park. The flood waters there measured in feet and have kept the Corvallis Little League from playing any games or practicing on the fields.
“On the fences, you can see how high the debris is,” Corvallis Little League Board Member Tabitha Compton said. “At least over six feet of water that went through here.”
Last Saturday, the league was set to kick off the season with a Jamboree but was forced to cancel and move team pictures elsewhere.
Down in Corvallis today where they are still dealing with flood waters in spots a week after the Willamette lefts it’s banks. pic.twitter.com/cKEyDGH8Qz— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 16, 2019
“Everybody was ready to go with our pictures down here, but we didn’t get a chance to do that but Oregon State let us use their softball field for pictures, so that was great,” Compton said.
Coaches have been looking for other spots to practice, somewhere moved indoors. The hope is things will be dried out enough by this weekend to at least work on the fields at the Crystal Lake Park.
“Everybody has kind of jumped in to help us in the community so we can get back as quickly as we can,” Compton said.
As the clean-up continues, several counties impacted by the flood waters are assessing the damage.
The assessments could take some time. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management says if damage assessments meet a certain threshold, the state can apply for FEMA disaster funds to help cover costs of the clean-up.
