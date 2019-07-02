PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - That tornado left quite the mess in northeast Portland.
People were out early this morning, stopping to look at the damage left behind in the EF-0 tornado's path that stretched from Northeast 9th to Northeast 29th Avenue.
It’s going to be a long day of clean up here in NE Portland. Neighbors told FOX 12 the tornado moved fast.
"Honestly if felt like a hurricane or something was happening. It was really scary,” Victor Amador said who had his car damaged.
Amador was home when the storm hit Monday evening.
"My first reaction was thank God my car is not crushed and then I was laughing because I was going to park it my driveway and I didn't, and now there's a tree on it,” AMADOR said.
Luckily, the tree only left a dent and his car started right up.
Just a few streets down, a massive walnut tree was uprooted by the storm.
"It's sad. These trees are such a big part of the neighborhood, such a part of our life and to lose it, it's just really sad,” Resident Barbara Haedtke said.
Cyclists and people out walking their dogs stopped to watch as crews began to clear the road, a mess that'll take much longer to clean, then it took to make
“It was over as quickly as it started was so weird how it just came and it went," Amador said.
Hundreds lost power during the storm, but crews got it restored early this morning.
