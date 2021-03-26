Clergy, community leaders announce push to ban assault weapons, large capacity magazines

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Lift Every Voice Oregon, a coalition of faith-based communities is taking a strong stance on combating gun violence in Oregon and across the nation.
On Friday, standing on the steps of Augustana Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland, the group announced two measures it's working on to take to the voters in November 2022.
"It's time for us to stand up, it's not tomorrow it's not next week it's right now," Augustana Lutheran Church Rev. Dr. W.J. Mark Knutson said.
The first initiative petition is to ban the sale of assault weapons.
The second initiative petition would ban large capacity magazines over ten, as well as call for licenses to own a gun and complete backgrounds checks.
"That is going to be bellwether for the nation. It will give courage to Congress, maybe the federal government will do it first but let's get this done," Rev. Knutson said.
"Eternal spirit of many many names we come representing humanity and thanking you for the opportunity to come together to deal with an issue that is plaguing our community but giving us an opportunity to be a model to many other cities around the nation and around the world," Vancouver Avenue Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. J.W. Matt Hennessee said.
Clergy said as religious leaders they have a responsibility to stand with a sense of moral authority.
"We might disagree on points of theology, but we can stand united to choose life, to choose a safety for our community to not stand idly by while our people bleed," Congregation Beth Israel, Senior Rabbi Michael Cahana said.
FOX 12 asked if the group feels these measures would help decrease shootings that may not be committed with an assault weapon or may have a few people involved, versus a large group.
"Large capacity magazines can be used in any setting. A lot of guns adapt to those now. So we're trying to get statistics for Portland as well. And the assault rifle and weapons are the symbol of gun violence in this nation. We take those away we call for licensing, it's going to have a tremendous impact," Rev. Knutson said.
The group says the two initiative petitions will be introduced as soon as it's safe enough to get the first 1000 signatures for each measure.
Then it would go to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, the Oregon Attorney General and the Oregon Supreme Court.
How much longer are we going to be forced to subsidize churches and other charitable organizations that not only enjoy tax-free incomes but the people that pay them get to deduct it from their income tax? If you want to give to a church or NGO, that's fine, but I shouldn't have to make up for the taxes you and they don't pay.
