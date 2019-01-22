KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for the suspect who they say shot and killed a clerk at a Kelso market Tuesday morning.
Police said Holt's Quik Chek, located at 400 Cowlitz Way, was robbed at around 4:12 a.m. The suspect shot and killed the only employee that was working at the time, according to police.
Police said the suspect is believed to be a black or dark-skinned man who was wearing a hat and bandana to cover his head and face.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, white four-door sedan.
According to police, they believe there were other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.
Just arrived at the scene. Investigators here pic.twitter.com/bZ5OVTgjNd— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 22, 2019
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.
Anyone who recognizes or sees the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, should contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 or 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.