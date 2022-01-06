PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced on Thursday night that two high schools will be closed Friday and will transition to distance learning for one week because of COVID-19 and its impact on staff and students' absences.

The two schools will begin a transition to temporary distance learning Friday, meaning that Cleveland and McDaniel high schools will not have in-person class instruction so that educators can plan for the transition to distance learning for next week.

The temporary distance learning is expected to last for one week. PPS will share more details on Friday about what next week will look like in temporary distance learning for Cleveland and McDaniel High School students.

As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday night, the district had 431 total school staff who have called out that are eligible for substitutes. 175 of those jobs are unable to be filled by substitutes and this number is predicted to increase.