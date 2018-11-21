Cleveland High School senior rows her way to Stanford scholarship

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Cleveland High School senior has been accepted to one of the country's most prestigious schools on a rowing scholarship.
At 5-foot-2, Rachel Miller's presence isn't what you'd call commanding, and yet, she leads Rose City Rowing club's varsity girl's crew.
“The girls respect her effort and her focus and intelligence. They respect her hustle," said her coach Nick Haley.
Hers has always been a quiet strength.
"Rachel was a little girl and she was quiet but very observant," Haley said.
But, on the water, she found her voice.
"It kind of just forced me out of my shell," Miller tells FOX 12, adding, "I feel a lot more confident heading into a lot of different aspects of my life."
Rowing also propelled her to excel in school, where she's currently in the International Baccalaureate, or IB program, earning college credits.
And, in a few months she'll be off to Stanford.
"I reached out to the coaches and started talking to them about recruitment."
Miller was offered a partial scholarship to attend the school, which has a lower acceptance rate than Princeton, Yale and even Harvard. She accepted.
Until the start of her freshman year, Miller will continue to sit coxswain, calling the other eight rowers in the shell as they sweep.
"I'm kind of managing all the other things they're not supposed to be thinking about,” she said.
As coxswain, Miller is responsible for navigating currents, steering the boat and watching out for any hazards.
It's harder than it looks.
"It's a different kind of work because they're putting in physical work and mental, focusing on technique,” she said.
When they're in perfect unison, they can reach 40 strokes per minute.
These incredible athletes use more than just every muscle group in their body to steer this boat, there is also a very important mental element that goes into being a champion – which they are.
The crew recently took first place at the San Diego Fall Classic.
"They're highly motivated and they focus very well," Haley said.
According to him, there has never been a better time for women to get involved in crew.
“Every single girl that is rowing in high school now can row in college, because there are more seats available in college rowing programs than there are American high school girls rowing,” he said.
