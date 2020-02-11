Climate activists rally in Salem as lawmakers consider cap-and-trade bill

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Climate activists rallied on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol Building on Tuesday, asking for the state to hold large corporations accountable for what they pollute.
The group Renew Oregon organized the march, which included several speakers on the steps of the capitol. Hundreds of demonstrators showed up to participate. The march comes as state lawmakers consider a cap-and-trade bill.
Renew Oregon says most Oregonians support the effort and that it will help fight climate change.
“The climate and the environment needs to be our number one priority,” Michelle Henich, a demonstrator at the capitol building on Tuesday, said.
“This bill needs to be passed for us to be responsible for what we've done and what we need to do,” Liz Crockett, another demonstrator, said.
Last week, the group Timber Unity demonstrated against the bill. That group says it will hurt log truck drivers, small businesses, farmers, and others.
The bill must be voted out of committee on Thursday to keep with legislative deadlines. It could lead to another showdown between democrats and republicans when it hits the floor of the senate for a vote.
