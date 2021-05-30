CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died after falling about 500 feet on Mount Hood Sunday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clackamas County Search and Rescue team received a report of a climbing accident shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. It responded along with Portland Mountain Rescue, the Hood River Crag Rats and AMR’s Reach and Treat team. Witnesses had reported the climber had fallen an estimated 500 feet.
Just after 10:30 a.m., the first deployed teams made contact with witnesses while making their way to the fallen climber. They made their way down to the fallen climber by setting up rope systems. Upon reaching the climber, rescuers found the man dead.
The 63-year-old man had reportedly been descending Mount Hood with his adult son on the popular Old Chute route, at approximately 10,500 feet elevation, when he fell. The man’s name has not been released.
This is an unusually busy weekend for climbing on Mount Hood. Portland Mountain Rescue offered a safety message for those climbing the mountain this weekend:
