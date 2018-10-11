MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been found on Mount Hood.
Rescuers searching for David Yaghmourian report a climber found the male body Thursday just after 8:30 a.m. at about 8,300 feet.
Yaghmourian, 30, was last seen Monday morning as he and another man were finishing a hike on the Timberline Trail around Mt. Hood.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says he can’t confirm the body is Yaghmourian. He says the body was discovered outside of their search area about a half-mile east of Silcox Hut. He says there was snow in the area.
“This was far higher than we expected a person to be going,” Sean Collinson said. “We have not confirmed that this is David at this point.”
Collinson says the body will be brought down the mountain and transferred to the Clark County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner will work to identify the body.
Collinson said the climber found gear near the body. He says there is evidence that indicates a small fall could have caused injury.
Yaghmourian, of Phoenix, Arizona, was on a multi-day trip around the mountain. His hiking partner Hayden Krischbaum said they were on the last mile or so of the 40-mile journey when they separated.
