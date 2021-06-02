CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The man who died after falling 500 feet while climbing Mount Hood has been identified. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the man was Patrick Michael Stretch, 64, from Spokane, Washington.
The Clackamas County Search and Rescue team received a report of a climbing accident shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. It responded along with Portland Mountain Rescue, the Hood River Crag Rats and AMR’s Reach and Treat team. Witnesses had reported Stretch had fallen an estimated 500 feet.
Just after 10:30 a.m., the first deployed teams made contact with witnesses while making their way to Stretch. They made their way down to the fallen climber by setting up rope systems. Upon reaching the climber, rescuers found Stretch dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.