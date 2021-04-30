Climbers rescued after becoming stuck in Columbia River Gorge

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team said it rescued four climbers that became stuck early Friday morning in the Columbia River Gorge.
The sheriff’s office said it received a call just after midnight on Friday of the climbers that became stuck on a cliff. The climbers had reported they were canyoneering in the Gorge and entered from the Wahclella Falls trailhead. They were equipped with ropes and safety equipment and appropriately dressed.
After tying off, they ran into complications when a rope became stuck during their descent. One climber became separated from the party and was stranded between two waterfalls.
Due to the extreme terrain, the Multnomah County SAR team activated Portland Mountain Rescue, a volunteer group of highly skilled climbers that have experience in mountainous terrain.
The ground team reached the separated climber as rescuers began lowering the climbers down the side of the 50-foot waterfall. Once reunited, rescuers guided the climbers down across a stream and down a rocky slope near Munra Falls to the Wahclella Falls Trailhead. They were evaluated on scene and released.
Multnomah County SAR said canyoneering is becoming an increasingly popular activity in the Northwest and the Gorge is an attractive destination. Rescuers advise any climbers to be prepared and to have a plan before making a trip. Rescuers find that many climbers are not prepared for the amount of water found in creeks and waterfalls year-round. This area was also impacted by the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017, and the terrain is constantly changing, quickly dating even recent trip reports from prior climbers and hikers.
