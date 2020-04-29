PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A clinical trial, part of which was carried out in Portland, has identified a drug that has positive effects in COVID-19 patients.
The drug, Remdesivir, is manufactured by Gilead, and began being used in clinical trials in late February.
Those trials involved patients at hospitals around the world and four hospitals in Portland, including Providence Portland Medical Center and Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital.
On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced that the early results of the trial were promising.
Patients given Remdesivir took 11 days to recover from COVID-19, compared to 15 days in patients given a placebo.
"Although a 31% improvement doesn't seem like a knock-out 100%, it is a very important proof of concept, because what it is proving is that a drug can block this virus," Fauci said.
Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola and was studied for its effects on MERS and SARS.
Dr. J. Stone Doggett, an infectious disease physician at OHSU, said the results of the clinical trial will likely make Remdesivir the preferred drug to treat COVID-19, at least for right now.
"This really separates Remdesivir from the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine because hydroxychloroquine as of now doesn't have any clinical trial evidence that it really has any effect at all," Doggett said.
Doggett said access to Remdesivir could be an issue initially, but said the FDA will likely be working to make the drug more widely available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
