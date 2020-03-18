Clinics in Oregon shutting down to shift resources to hospitals

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Clinics across the state of Oregon are canceling non-essential appointments or shutting down altogether to shift personnel and supplies to hospitals treating critically ill patients.
Kaiser Permanente Northwest announced ON Wednesday afternoon that it will be temporarily closing eleven clinics beginning on Thursday, March 19.
In a news release, Kaiser said "We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19," adding that "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we need to do everything we can to keep our members, and our communities as safe as possible. By temporarily consolidating, we can support a potential surge in our hospital patients, meet the critical need to conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit the exposure for members, employees and the community."
The following Kaiser medical facilities will be temporarily closed:
- Battle Ground Medical Office
- Care Essentials by Kaiser Permanente - Hawthorne
- Care Essentials by Kaiser Permanente - Pearl
- Cedar Hills Dental and Medical Office
- Gateway Medical Office
- Hillsboro Medical Office
- Keizer Station Medical Office
- Mill Plain One Medical Office
- Murrayhill Medical Office
- Orchards Medical Office
- Tualatin Medical Office
Urgent care facilities will remain open to patients.
A spokesperson for Legacy Health told FOX 12 that its urgent care clinics will also remain open, but that primary care physicians are calling patients and canceling or postponing appointments that can wait.
"We're expecting a surge," Legacy Health Media Relations Director Brian Terrett said. "When we see the surge, what we want to do is make sure we have personnel ready to go at a moment's notice and have an understanding of where we're going to fill in the gaps where we need them."
Terrett explained Legacy is in the planning stages in order to redeploy medical professionals if and when the surge of COVID-19 patients hits.
Governor Kate Brown ordered Wednesday that all hospitals, outpatient clinics and healthcare providers cease all non-emergency procedures, which may mean more clinics will have to shut their doors.
