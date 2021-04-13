PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means clinics and pharmacies are shuffling appointments and switching out shots.
"Today was day one, opening day of the vaccine clinic that we very much planned to use Johnson and Johnson," Dr. Stuart Currie, Chief Medical Officer of Wallace Medical in East Multnomah County, said.
He's already been offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients at their clinics but was eager to get a drive-thru site up and running with the one dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
"Single dose for our community is very beneficial, lots of our patients have considerable barriers to care," he said.
Just Monday, the doses came in from the federal government, only to find out Tuesday they can’t be used right now.
"Got a thousand doses yesterday ready to go so yeah they’re just in the fridge right now," Dr. Currie said.
The J&J shot is on pause while scientists look into incredibly rare but serious reports of blood clots.
"We have to roll with the punches, I'm glad they took the pause," Currie said. "If there's any causality we have to know because this is an absolutely life-threatening side effect if that is what it is."
After hearing reports of the blood clots last week, Emily Hall switched her Johnson & Johnson appointment to a Pfizer one to be safe and now learning the update, she was glad she followed her hunch.
"I honestly felt super relieved that I made the decision and I trusted my gut," Hall said. "It's scary because we don't know, we don't have a long history with this thing so we want to be as cautious as possible but still get vaccinated, still move forward with it ."
Back at the drive thru spot, Dr. Currie said luckily they also had hundreds of Moderna doses from Multnomah County so he didn’t have to go far to find a back-up option and still administer more than 130 shots Tuesday without issue.
"Changed the paperwork, changed our sign-up website to indicate we were doing Moderna instead of J&J, fortunately we had Moderna in the fridge," he said.
Currie said they have enough to get through the week and won’t have to cancel appointments.
Other places are adjusting their plans too.
OHSU said they were planning to administer 500 Johnson & Johnson shots at certain events this weekend but will now offer one of the other shots instead.
If you have an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a pharmacy, we’re hearing from places like Walgreens, Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer, expect to hear about a cancellation, rescheduling or a switch to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
