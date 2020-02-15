PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A clogged line led to the release of 6,000 gallons of sewage in northwest Portland.
Portland Bureau of Environmental Services crews responded to the 2800 block of Northwest Cornell Road at around 10 a.m. Saturday. The release was stopped around 11:30 a.m.
Crews cleared the blockage, but an estimated 6,000 gallons flowed along Cornell Road for about 1,000 feet to a storm drain.
The drain leads to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
No creeks or other bodies of water were affected in this case. The public is advised to obey warning signs that have been posted around the sewage release area while crews cleaned it up.
The cause of the sewer line blockage is not yet known.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services reported this is not related to the city’s combined sewer overflow system.
“Most sewage overflows are preventable. Pipes that become blocked with grease, tree roots, wet wipes and other debris are the most common cause of sewage overflows,” according to the bureau.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.