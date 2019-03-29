Clogged manhole leads to sewage overflow in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An estimated 1,500 gallons of sewage overflowed from a clogged manhole before crews cleared the blockage Friday, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says.
Crews cleared the debris from the manhole in the right-of-way on Northeast Greeley Avenue in an area called Greeley Forest Garden around 6 p.m. and restored service to the area.
The bureau says the sewage overflowed Friday from the manhole onto a bike path along Northeast Greeley Avenue and the surrounding area.
The sewage flowed to a storm drain that leads to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The bureau reports the release has possibly been occurring for several weeks, but was reported Friday, according to a crew member who spoke with a resident of an adjacent transient camp.
Crews estimate the sewage was contained within a small area and no creeks or other bodies of water were affected. The public is advised to obey warning signs that have been posted around the area of release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.