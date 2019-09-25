PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet Wednesday released video of close calls between MAX trains and drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and people riding e-scooters.
While no one was hurt, TriMet says the incidents are dangerous and urges people to be aware of their surroundings.
In one case, video shows a bicyclist bouncing off the side of a train and crawling away from the tracks as the train roars past. In another, a person riding an e-scooter struggles to stop and scrambles to get out of the train’s path. Three other cases involve drivers cutting it close as trains attempt to pass through intersections.
FOX 12 spoke with a light rail operator who says people need to take responsibility for their safety.
“It’s okay to be comfortable, but don’t be too comfortable with a train,” Brittany Hall said. “At the end of the day, it is a train. Just be aware of your surroundings, look both ways before crossing the tracks, road, anything like that … we’re looking out for you, trying to get you where you need to go safely.”
TriMet says it is working with Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety organization, to talk with the public about how people can stay safe around trains. The organization suggests people avoid distractions like smartphones and earbuds and says not to let things like sweatshirts or umbrellas block their view of the train.
TriMet on their website posted additional tips for staying safe around MAX and WES trains. The tips include:
- Be aware. It takes just a moment to be aware when crossing tracks. Look both ways and follow signals. Remember, trains travel in both directions, so always anticipate a second train.
- Avoid distraction. When walking across tracks or streets, look up from your smartphone, and take out an earbud or move the headphones off an ear. When biking, skateboarding, using a scooter or driving, silence your phone and put it away out of your view.
- Stay in your lane. Don’t walk, roll or drive on MAX tracks. Stay away from railroad tracks in restricted areas. Only cross tracks and streets in designated crossings and at intersections. At stations, stay back of the white bumpy safety strips at the edge of the platform.
- Don’t block your view. Make sure sunglasses, umbrellas, hoodies and other clothing don’t block your view when walking or rolling across tracks and streets. When driving, make sure you can see around side mirrors and windshield pillars.
- Be seen. In darker hours, use safety lights attached to clothing, accessories and bikes. Add reflective vests, clothing, tape or stickers. Wear light or bright outerwear. When driving use headlights and take extra time.
