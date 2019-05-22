CANBY, OR (KPTV) - After Tuesday night’s special election, the ballots are still being counted for a very tight race for a seat on the Canby School Board.
The presumptive winner at this point is Stefani Carlson, who was leading Andrea Weber by a margin of 74 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.
But some people say they’re concerned about Carlson joining the school board, because of comments she made earlier this year about a day to honor the transgender community.
The comments date back to March, when cities around the world held an International Transgender Day of Visibility, but Mayor Brian Hodson declined to observe it in Canby.
That’s when Carlson came to a city council meeting, to voice her support for the mayor’s decision.
“If you were to proclaim a special day for transgender people, then to be fair to the rest of your citizens, you would need to declare a special day for transsexuals, bisexuals, heterosexuals and virgins, the list goes on,” Carlson told councilors. “The constitution states that all men are created equal. We should represent and celebrate all people without preference. Thank you.”
Her comments were met by applause from other people in the gallery.
But now that Carlson is likely the newest member of the Canby School Board, her comments are getting renewed attention by some in the community.
“Trying to say Transgender Day Visibility is discriminatory is a joke. I mean, seriously,” Canby mother Julie Willis said. “We have Black History, we have Women’s History, there’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, there’s an entire month for Pride in regards to gay history. Nobody gets upset about that.”
Willis has two kids in the Canby School District, one of whom is transgender.
She identifies as gender fluid herself and founded the Canby Transgender Alliance around the time of Mayor Hodson’s decision not to observe a day of visibility.
She, and others who contacted FOX 12, worry that having Carlson on the school board will lead to policies that aren’t inclusive for everyone.
“It’s deeply concerning to me,” Willis said. “I think she needs to seriously consider that while she was elected, that she needs to take care of all of our kids, whether she agrees with their gender identity or not.”
Carlson did not respond to FOX 12’s request for an on-camera interview, but she did provide a written statement, saying:
“I’m honored to have been elected by the residents in the Canby School District. Every one of these kids is made in the image of God and I look forward to helping to give them the best educational opportunity possible.”
The Canby School District can’t comment about school board elections, but Board Chair Rob Sheveland also provided a written statement, saying:
“The Canby School District Board of Directors is committed to serving all students and supporting staff. We will work collectively and collaboratively with our newly-elected Board Members to focus on our priorities and to ensure all students reach their personal potential. We’d like to thank Board Members Diane Downs and Andrea Weber for their many years of services to the students, staff, and families of the Canby School District.”
The election results are expected to be officially certified in early June.
