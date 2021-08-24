Closing arguments set to begin in trial of man accused of killing Vancouver transgender teen

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Both sides have now rested their case in the trial against a man accused of killing a transgender teenager from Vancouver.
On Tuesday, David Bogdanov took the stand to testify in his own defense. He is charged with killing 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen back in 2019 and dumping her body in rural Clark County.
Bogdanov talked about what happened and said he was afraid people would find out he was involved with someone who was transgender. Investigators say Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after he learned she was trans.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin Wednesday morning before the case goes to the jury.
