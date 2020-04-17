PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from eastbound Highway 30 to northbound Interstate 405 to the Fremont Bridge for 18 days.
The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, April 17. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. May 4.
ODOT said the closure is part of a project to repair and replace bridge joints on elevated sections of I-405 on both sides of the Fremont Bridge.
Crews will also install concrete surfaces on several ramps during the project.
According to ODOT, the repairs will improve roadway conditions and maintain long-term safety.
The project began in March 2019 and is expected to last through the fall of 2020.
For more information about the project and other closures, visit I405ramps.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.