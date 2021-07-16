SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a Salem golf course early Friday morning.
At about 12:49 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire at the Salemtowne Golf Club, located at 2900 Oakcrest Drive Northwest. Officials told FOX 12 that one of the clubhouses caught fire.
The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm and about 15 pieces of apparatus were on scene. Officials say the fire is suspicious in nature, but the exact cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
According to officials, the estimated damage to the clubhouse is between $250,000 and $300,000.
