TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A nursing assistant in Portland who was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer was moved to tears when co-workers decided to show her just how much they care.
Maureen Paul was shocked and surprised when her co-workers from Legacy Meridian Park in Tualatin drove by her in a long line of cars. The vehicles were filled with nurses and hospital employees who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and long shifts at the hospital, took the time to show her some love.
Participants held up signs they made and stood in the shape of a heart.
Paul said it was a day she will remember for the rest of her life.
A nursing assistant recently diagnosed w/ kidney cancer was moved to tears for her BIG surprise! A long line of cars filled with nurses & hospital staff drove by her house to show some love. Despite the pandemic & long shifts, they made time ❤️@OurLegacyHealth #GoodNews #Oregon pic.twitter.com/1yRfx2DDrc— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 13, 2020
“We were in tears for most of the day, every time we revisited or re-watched it, my sisters were crying, my brother reached out, saying they’re so great, I said that’s who I work with, these are those people, they don’t just serve patients, they serve each other,” Paul said.
Paul found out in February that she had a large tumor attached to her kidney. Last month, she had her kidney removed. This week, she started chemotherapy.
She says it has been a huge shock to her and her family. She says the parade of support was overwhelming.
“These people are battling something bigger than us, yet they tool the time outside the hospital to still love, be concerned, serve … one of their own,” Paul said. “I just could never say thank you enough to each of them.”
