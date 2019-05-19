PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’re hearing more from the football coach who tackled a student with a gun at Parkrose High School on Friday.
And on Sunday morning for the first time, Keanon Lowe shared on national television what made him decide to jump in and stop the gunman.
In an interview Sunday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, Lowe talked about what went through his mind in those moments inside the classroom.
He says it was his first impulse to tackle the student who was holding a shotgun.
“I’m in the classroom for 15 to 20 seconds and the door opens and there’s a student with a shotgun, you know, everything happened so fast and it was the longest fraction of a second of my life but I kind of assessed that situation and my instincts kicked in,” Lowe said. “I lunged for the gun. We both had the gun, we had four hands on the gun and students are running out of the back of the classroom.”
Because of Lowe’s selfless actions, no one was hurt, and police quickly took the suspect into custody.
On Saturday, the former Oregon Ducks wide receiver sent out a message on Twitter saying, “When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn’t see any other choice but to act.”
He echoed those sentiments on “Good Morning America,” saying he feels like he was put in that room for a reason – to protect those students.
“In that moment I was called upon and I just reacted. Like I said, instincts kicked in and I was able to, you know, make something good out of something that could have been very, very tragic,” Lowe said.
Lowe also opened up on Twitter, sending out several messages Saturday.
He wrote, “When I signed up to be a security guard, football and track and field coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in.”
Lowe went on to say, “I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.”
Classes will resume Monday at Parkrose High School.
The school district says they will have counseling support for students and staff.
