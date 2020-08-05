CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - As the state prepares for school in the fall, many parents and students are wondering what athletics might look like during the continued pandemic.
At Camas High School, student athletes are regularly using athletic fields and working out on their own, even though organized practices aren't allowed yet.
"We're in the stages of planning for our low risk sports to begin on September 7," said Rory Oster, Camas' Athletic Director. "For us at Camas High School, those sports would include cross country, girls swim programs, our girls slow-pitch softball program, and our boys tennis and golf programs."
Oster said those sports can start competition when Washington counties enter Phase III of reopening.
Soccer and volleyball will have to wait until Phase IV.
"Football is Phase IV plus. No one knows what that means," said Oster.
Still, football players are preparing for a season that would theoretically start in late February or early March.
"Three days a week, we've been working out. And running of course. And also we hit the field sometimes," said Jacques Badaloto Birdsell, a senior running back at Camas.
Oregon school and the athletes that attend them are facing similar scenarios and limitations.
"We weren't allowed to be indoors. So we've been, we got ahold of a bunch of grass nets and we've been playing out on the fields," said Anne Olsen, who coaches volleyball at Sprague High School in the Salem-Keizer School District.
At practices, players wear masks when they check-in and take surveys about potential symptoms.
"They stay six feet apart," said Olsen. "We kind of have a code word, "chicken," that the girls will yell out if they start to notice girls getting a little too close. Kind of to make it fun and not so rigorous."
Olsen said she's been told to plan to hold tryouts on August 17 and start the season September 23, but that could change depending on changes in virus activity.
Back in Camas, Oster said he's optimistic that all students will be able to participate in the sport of their choice eventually, although he does have concerns about the health risks.
"In the back of my mind, with what we have going on, I'm worried about everything," said Oster. "We try to do the best we can to learn what the health guidelines are and what they're recommending and take the proper steps to keep our kids safe, but yeah, we're always worried."
Along with football, girls' soccer and volleyball in Washington schools are currently slated to begin competition in March.
Traditional spring sports would follow, with seasons in May and June.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.