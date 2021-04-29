Coalition of faith-based leaders push for new gun legislation in Oregon

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A coalition of faith-based leaders is pushing for new gun legislation to take to Oregon voters next year.
"Lift Every Voice Oregon" is an interfaith movement promoting public health and safety through education and legislation. On Thursday, the group filed two initiative petitions with Oregon's secretary of state for the 2022 general election.
One of the initiative petitions is to ban the sale of assault-style weapons. The other would ban large capacity magazines, along with a background check and require a permit to buy a gun.
The group says they are committed in choosing life and safety for the community.
"I don’t want to live in a world where this could happen at any moment. You could be walking down the street and run into as stray bullet," said Merilyn Keller, a chief petitioner.
"Gun violence is a public health crisis," said Reverend Dr. W.J. Mark Knutson. "Especially as we think about young people going back to classrooms and they’ll tell you the first thing they do is look for where are they gonna hide."
The group says the pandemic prevented them from gathering the initial 1,000 signatures needed for each measure, so they will hold a statewide, drive-thru signature gathering event the weekend of May 14-16.
More information about the signature gathering event will be found at lifteveryvoiceoregon.com.
