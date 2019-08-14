Coalition of Portland leaders, organizations gather to denounce violence ahead of planned rallies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A coalition of community organizations and city leaders gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square to denounce violence ahead of planned rallies in Portland.
Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by a large group of public servants, civil rights leaders, religious leaders, labor unions, sports organizations, businesses and community leaders Wednesday.
The overarching message was “our city, our home,” with different speakers denouncing racism, white supremacy and violence.
They said anyone planning to bring violence to Portland is not welcome.
Opposing groups are expected to gather for demonstrations in downtown Portland on Saturday.
“Let us be more kind in our day-to-day dealings with one another. All we have on this planet while we have this planet is one another. So let us be the city of peace and the city of kindness and yes, the city of roses,” said Avel Gordly, activist and former state senator.
Most of the messages Wednesday were met with applause, however there was also opposition. A handful of people shouted out in disagreement with the speakers.
Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said there will be a large police presence in an effort to keep the peace Saturday. She has also reached out to Gov. Kate Brown about the possibility of calling in the National Guard.
Wheeler said the coalition denouncing violence in Portland is one of the largest coalitions the community has seen in years. The coalition is comprised of:
- Portland Timbers
- Portland Thorns
- U.S. Attorney Office, District of Oregon
- Multnomah County Sheriff
- Travel Portland
- Portland Business Alliance
- Venture Portland
- Business for a Better Portland
- Oregon State Representative Janelle Bynum
- Former Oregon State Senator Avel Gordly
- Oregon Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs
- Laborers
- Portland Public Schools
- Portland Public Schools Board of Education
- Oregon Commission on Black Affairs
- Oregon Commission of Hispanic Affairs
- Somali American Council of Oregon
- Coalition of Communities of Color
- Native American Youth and Family Center
- Latino Network
- Muslim Educational Trust
- Chinese American Citizens Alliance
- Black Male Achievement
- Multnomah County Commissioners
- Multnomah Youth Commission
- Portland Office of Government Relations
- Portland City Attorney's Office
- Portland Office of Equity and Human Rights
- Portland Office of Community Technology
- Portland Bureau of Emergency Management
- Portland Office of Management & Finance
- Portland Bureau of Development Services
- Portland Office of Community and Civic Life
- Portland Police Association
- Portland Fire and Rescue
- Portland Police Bureau
- Portland Water Bureau
- Portland Children's Levy
- Downtown Portland Clean & Safe
- Joint Office of Homeless Services
- Word is Bond
- Friends of the Children
- Unite Oregon
- Portland United Against Hate
- Portland Parks & Recreation
- Pearl District Neighborhood Association
- Reed College
- Concordia University
- Warner Pacific University
- Northwest Labor Council
- AFSCME
- SEIU
- IAFF 43
- Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals
- Oregon Alliance for Retired Americans
- Mayor of Oregon City
- Police Chief of Oregon City
- AFT Oregon
- Leisure Hour Jr. Golf Program
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc- Omicron Theta Chapter
- Weird Portland United
- Portland State University
- Portland State University Campus Public Safety Office
- Portland Saturday Market
- Dr. T Allen Bethel
- Dr. Steven Holt
- Rabbi Michael Cahana
- Rev. Katie Larsell
- Interfaith Alliance
- Western States Center
- Parkrose School District
- Building Owners and Managers Association of Oregon
- IRCO
- APANO
- Salvation Army
- PTE
- Building Trades
- Portland Bureau of Fire & Police Disability & Retirement
- Prosper Portland
- Portland Bureau of Planning & Sustainability
- Lewis & Clark College
- Mayor of Vancouver
- Mental Health Association of Portland
- Oregon State Senator Lew Frederick
- Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications
- Portland Bureau of Environmental Services
- Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes
- Mayor's Office of Youth Violence Prevention
- Portland Housing Bureau
- Portland Bureau of Transportation
- City of Portland Auditor's Office
- University of Portland
