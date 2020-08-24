ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Eleven people were rescued after two boats collided near the Astoria-Megler Bridge Monday morning.
The Coast Guard said the boats collided on the Washington side, just east of the bridge, at around 8:50 a.m.
One boat was a 20-foot recreational vessel carrying five people, and the other was a commercial vessel that was carrying six people.
All 11 people ended up in the water.
Only one person was hurt. The Coast Guard said that person was experiencing shortness of breath.
The Coast Guard said Good Samaritans helped rescue the people in the water.
Both boats sunk quickly after the collision, according to the Coast Guard.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(2) comments
'Coast Guard: 2 boats carrying 11 people collide east of Astoria-Megler Bridge' And they will somehow find a way to blame this collision on 'Covid-19'.
No way..it's Trump's fault. Honestly, the ocean is like..ya know..really big. So how do two boats collide like that. Talk about asleep at the wheel.
