Coast Guard aircrew rescues logger hit by tree near Coos Bay

COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) - A Coast Guard aircrew rescued an injured logger after he was hit by a tree near Coos Bay on Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard District 13 says the 37-year-old man had been conducting logging operations when the top of a tree-length reportedly sprung from tension and hit him in the head and torso.
The aircrew medically evacuated the man about 17 miles east of Coos Bay using a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Sector North Bend.
