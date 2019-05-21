OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) - With summer fast approaching the U.S. Coast Guard is asking that people pay attention to changing tides and the dangers along the shoreline.
This week is National Boater Safety week, and those on the Oregon Coast want you to think safety before heading out.
Over the weekend first responders were kept busy on the Oregon Coast responding to an array of calls from car wrecks to stranded fishermen.
Saturday morning two surfers got caught in a rip current near Cape Kiwanda. The pair were reportedly 600 yards off shore.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the strong current took the surfers around Cape Kiwanda and just off of McPhillips Beach before they were rescued. They traveled more than a mile. Wet suits kept them from becoming hypothermic.
A second rescue involving the Coast Guard happened south of Seaside at Indian Beach at Ecola State Park on Sunday. The Coast Guard said a man and a woman who were out fishing got trapped by the rising tide.
Video from the Coast Guard Helicopter that was sent to rescue them showed waves smashing onto the rocks they were stuck on.
“It was pretty terrifying for her,” U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Tatsu Evans said.
He was lowered down from the helicopter to the rocks below to hoist the man and woman up.
“We had about eight to ten foot waves coming,” Evans said.
The pair who was visiting from out of the country were apparently fishing when the woman got trapped. The Coast Guard said her boyfriend tried to help her but both ended up getting stranded.
“There was definitely a chance she could have gotten swept of the rock,” Evans said.
In the video from the Coast Guard helicopter you see another man running the hoist and keeping an eye out from about. It’s flight mechanic Eddie Farley
“There were a little bit of nervousness going into it,” Farley said.
Why the butterflies? This was Farley’s first rescue, first two lives he’s helped save. He’s spent that last six months training, putting in the hard work it takes to be a flight mechanic. He was just recently certified.
He said his training kicked in instantly.
“Having that six months of training and all the help I have had along the way has really assisted with just kind of keeping it calm and cool the whole time," Farley said.
This weekend’s rescue likely won’t be the last for this crews. With summer and the tourism season right around the court they want you to be safe. But add they are ready to help if things go wrong.
“It feels pretty great to be able to be out and help people in our community and know that we are there help protect them if they need it,” Farley said.
