VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A beloved doctor in the Vancouver community and his son were found dead Sunday while scuba diving in Mexico, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.
Thomas Dyehouse was a primary care doctor at the Family Wellness Center in Vancouver.
A USCG spokesperson told FOX 12 he was with his son, Graeme Dyehouse, in Cabo San Lucas scuba diving when they disappeared Saturday.
The Mexican Navy searched for hours, utilizing divers, boats, and helicopters, but their bodies were found Sunday afternoon, officials said.
A patient of Dr. Dyehouse's, Rianna Bentley, said she was shocked to see the news. It was apparent Dyehouse's family and the wellbeing of his patients were so important to him, she told FOX 12.
"He always treated me like a person. Never a number, or a patient," Bentley said. "I'm so sad that he's gone. I mean, I'll still go to that clinic but he was really the heart there."
Family Wellness Center, where Dr. Dyehouse worked, had recently transitioned to become apart of Legacy Medical Group.
LMG responded with a statement Monday:
"We have just learned that Dr. Tom Dyehouse recently died in a scuba diving accident in Mexico. We do not have many details at this time, but we have been told this accident also took the life of his son, Graeme.
Dr. Dyehouse was the medical director for Legacy Medical Group (LMG) Family Wellness. He had been with the clinic for over 16 years prior to the recent transition to become part of LMG.We know he was beloved by patients, peers, and staff, so this loss will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Dyehouse’s family and friends.We are currently working through a transition plan to provide care for all of his patients."
