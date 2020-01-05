Coast Guard boat capsizes in Astoria; 4 crew members rescued

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – Four Coast Guard crew members needed to be rescued when their boat capsized in Astoria on Saturday.
The Coast Guard says the 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized during routine operations near Pier 39.
It reportedly encountered a series of heavy waves that came over the front of the boat, which caused it to tilt to one side.
Just before 11:40 a.m., watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received four personal locator beacon alerts as well as multiple reports from witnesses.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River then issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed a Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk crew and a Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond.
About 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss contacted the Coast Guard to report they had recovered the four Coast Guardsmen from the water.
Everyone involved is reported to be in healthy condition after being evaluated at Columbia Memorial Hospital, according to the Coast Guard.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit towed the capsized boat to the 17th Street Pier.
The Coast Guard has initiated the mishap board review process and is overseeing salvage operations.
